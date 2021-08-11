Westmoreland tax office to remain closed until Monday as covid-19 cases confirmed

The Westmoreland County Courthouse building is seen on Jan. 27, 2021.

The tax office at the Westmoreland County Courthouse will remain closed to the public until Monday after employees testified positive for the coronavirus.

County officials said test results reported Wednesday afternoon confirmed that three employees in the first-floor courthouse annex office had contracted the virus.

The office was shut down Monday morning after at least one worker reported having coronavirus symptoms.

Some office functions will continue remotely during the closure.

Alexis Bevan, the county’s human resources director, said in an email: “Payments can still be made on the (county) website and if there are any questions the office can be reached by phone. Please be patient because it is limited staff.”

County officials said the office was cleaned on Monday after the closure and remained closed on Tuesday as test results were pending.