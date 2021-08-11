Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westmoreland County, PA

Westmoreland tax office to remain closed until Monday as covid-19 cases confirmed

By Rich Cholodofsky
Posted by 
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JRLgP_0bOzMb4E00
The Westmoreland County Courthouse building is seen on Jan. 27, 2021.

The tax office at the Westmoreland County Courthouse will remain closed to the public until Monday after employees testified positive for the coronavirus.

County officials said test results reported Wednesday afternoon confirmed that three employees in the first-floor courthouse annex office had contracted the virus.

The office was shut down Monday morning after at least one worker reported having coronavirus symptoms.

Some office functions will continue remotely during the closure.

Alexis Bevan, the county’s human resources director, said in an email: “Payments can still be made on the (county) website and if there are any questions the office can be reached by phone. Please be patient because it is limited staff.”

County officials said the office was cleaned on Monday after the closure and remained closed on Tuesday as test results were pending.

Comments / 0

Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
6K+
Followers
340
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westmoreland County, PA
Government
Westmoreland County, PA
Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Westmoreland County, PA
Westmoreland County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

(CNN) — New Zealand's first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant -- and genome sequencing shows that it's linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...

Comments / 0

Community Policy