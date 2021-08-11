The Isaiah Elohim Blog: USA U16 Tryouts, Sierra Canyon, UCLA visit and More
Isaiah Elohim is consensus top five player in the 2024 class with a who’s who of college suitors like Arizona State, Arizona, Oregon, USC, Texas, Illinois, UCLA, Kentucky and others all in pursuit. Elohim led the 15U Nike Peach Jam in scoring at 28.5 points a game this summer. Now at Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), Elohim has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.www.si.com
