Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Zooming Out: The Real Takeaway from the Senate’s Digital Asset Debate

tokenist.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Taking advantage of a procedural move, all progress on the infrastrucre bill’s crypto regulation was neutralized by a single senator. The original unfavorable bill now heads to the House of Representatives. Where does this leave the U.S. DeFi and crypto mining industries?

tokenist.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Richard Shelby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Assets#Senate Seat#The Real Takeaway#Digital Asset Debate#Tokenist#The U S Defi#Treasury#Warner Portman Sinema#Sinema Lummis I#Wyden Lummis Toomey#House#Jchervinsky#Now Center Stage#Pos#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
IRS
Related
Congress & CourtsJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Crypto industry laments failure of Lummis-backed amendment

Wyoming’s cryptocurrency sector is concerned for its future after a Sen. Cynthia Lummis-backed amendment to new tax reporting requirements failed to be attached to a sweeping $1 trillion infrastructure package the Senate passed last week. If adopted in its current form the INVEST in America Act would expand the definition...
U.S. Politicstokenist.com

The US Has an Intragovernmental Turf War to Regulate Digital Assets

Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Political moves indicate that the excessive crypto legislation could be nullified in the US House of Representatives. At the same time, three different agencies vie for the privilege to oversee cryptocurrencies and DeFi platforms.
Congress & CourtsWyoming Tribune Eagle

Lummis: Infrastructure bill unfairly targets digital asset industry

Last week, the U.S. Senate debated and passed the long-anticipated Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework, formally called the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Over the last few weeks, I was involved in one of the more granular issues contained in the bill, and I wanted to explain how those efforts will impact Wyoming, and the pioneering work we have done on digital assets and financial innovation.
Congress & Courtscrowdfundinsider.com

Congressman Patrick McHenry Slams SEC Chairman Gensler’s “Power Grab” in Regards to Regulating Digital Asset Exchanges

In a recent round of correspondences launched by Senator Elizabeth Warren, a noted crypto skeptic, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler responded with a request for additional authority to regulate digital asset exchanges. Gensler said that legislative priority should center on crypto trading, lending and DeFi platforms. Gensler has been vocal in...
Public HealthKevinMD.com

The Delta variant Is a monster and our last weapon is the unvaccinated

Oh, how the tide has turned. Three months ago, COVID was ravaging my homeland, India. The Delta variant was burning through the country like an uncontrolled wildfire. People carted dying relatives town to town, desperately seeking hospital beds or a whiff of oxygen. A cousin in India said, “COVID is not taking lives, just the beds. Lack of oxygen is taking lives.”
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Republican senator calls on Biden to reappoint Powell to top Fed job

Aug 19 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden should keep Jerome Powell at the helm of the Federal Reserve for another four years to build confidence in an improving economy that still faces significant risks, Senator Steve Daines said in a letter to the president on Thursday. "Changing the top leadership...
Public HealthValueWalk

States Giving New Coronavirus Stimulus Checks

Since the start of the pandemic last year, Congress has sent out three rounds of stimulus checks. Some people are demanding more stimulus checks, but the economic rebound and other stimulus measures slim down the chances of another federal stimulus check. Some states, however, are using a combination of federal...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Indy100

‘Hypocrisy much?’: Leaked memo reveals Fox News employees must disclose vaccine status

Some of Fox News’ primetime stars have criticised the Covid-19 “vaccine passports,” with Tucker Carlson, the network’s top-rated host, equating vaccination records to racial segregation, having called public-health measures a “medical Jim Crow.” , Laura Ingraham also claimed the Covid-19 vaccines were “experimental,” calling the Biden administration “vaccine pushers” and advising her viewers to “hide their kids.” That said, the network itself has encouraged viewers to get vaccinated, and host Sean Hannity has implored his followers to “please take Covid seriously.”While some of their popular personalities condemned mandated vaccination and subsequent passes, the network unveiled their own...
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

Taliban’s haul of US military gear includes 2,000 armoured vehicles and 40 aircraft

The Taliban’s haul of US military gear provided to the Afghan army includes 2,000 armoured vehicles and 40 aircraft, officials say.The militant group swept into power in Kabul this week and now controls the high-tech arsenal of weaponry and equipment left behind by the fleeing Afghan forces.American intelligence officials told Reuters says that this could include US Humvees, UH-60 Black Hawks, scout attack helicopters, and ScanEagle military drones.“Everything that hasn’t been destroyed is the Taliban’s now,” one US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told the news outlet.Officials say the White House is so concerned about the Taliban’s...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Fox News’ ‘big lie’ segments face judicial comeuppance

All those hoping for some in-your-face accountability to visit proponents of the “big lie” would have enjoyed the hearing on Tuesday in the virtual courtroom of New York State Supreme Court Judge David B. Cohen. At issue was a $2.7 billion lawsuit by voting-technology company Smartmatic against Fox News for rolling the company into various segments alleging a grand conspiracy to steal the 2020 election from former president Donald Trump. In a 270-page February filing — a length attributable to the volume of errant claims pushed by the defendants — Smartmatic alleges, “Defendants’ story was a lie,” reads the suit, which targets not only Fox News, but also three of its anchors and attorneys Rudolph W. Giuliani and Sidney Powell. “All of it. And they knew it. But, it was a story that sold.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Montana Talks

Daines: It Only Takes One Dem Senator to Stop “The Squad”

"It only takes one brave Democrat senator to stop this nonsense." -Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) That was Montana Senator Steve Daines on Wednesday's "Montana Talks." Did we talk about the botched withdrawal in Afghanistan? Yes. Did we talk about the Biden-caused crisis on our Southern border? Yes. All nonsense, of course. But the nonsense we specifically covered is the $3.5 trillion spending bill that House Democrats are now pushing in Washington.
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Pentagon pressed on why British paratroopers leaving Kabul airport to rescue citizens but Americans aren't

The Pentagon was pressed Thursday to explain why the U.S. isn't rescuing Americans outside of the Kabul airport as the British are doing for their citizens. At a press briefing, Fox News' Jennifer Griffin said: "General Taylor, British paratroopers are leaving the airport, going into Kabul to rescue and evacuate some of their citizens who are trapped [and] can't get to the airport because of the Taliban."
Politicscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Andrew Cuomo Arrested By The Military?

An image shared on Facebook claims Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was arrested by the military. There is no evidence that Cuomo has been arrested. The claim appears to stem from a website that says it publishes “humor, parody, and satire.”. Fact Check:. Cuomo on Aug. 10 announced he...

Comments / 0

Community Policy