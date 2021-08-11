Cancel
California Supreme Court won’t hear Republican case on Newsom’s emergency COVID-19 powers

By Lara Korte
Merced Sun-Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state’s highest court declined to to hear an appeal arguing against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s use of emergency power during the COVID-19 pandemic. The California Supreme Court denied the petition for review submitted by Assemblymen James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, and Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, which allows a lower-court ruling affirming Newsom’s powers to stand.

