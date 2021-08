There are two things that are certain heading into the 2021 NFL season when it comes to Michael Thomas: he's not happy with the team and the team is not happy with him. Now, where that road ends up leading is anyone's guess, but it's been a lot more than just bumpy over the course of the past year. The potholes in it threaten to rip the rear axle right off of a vehicle that once looked unstoppable, namely the relationship between the All-Pro receiver and the organization, one that received an injection of race fuel when the Saints awarded Thomas a five-year, $100 million contract in 2019.