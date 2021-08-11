If You Think Your Kids Are Eating Mostly Junk Food, A New Study Finds You're Right

Turns out there is truth to the idea of brain foods. According to findings published in a new American Academy of Neurology study, incorporating certain foods into an eating plan may help offset cognitive issues like memory loss as we age. In particular, foods that are helpful are those high in flavonoids, a type of naturally-occurring compound found in plants that also offer antioxidants. The long-range study, that followed the eating habits of nearly 50,000 women with an average age of 48 and nearly 28,000 men around age 51 over the course of 20 years, found that, "at least half a serving per day of foods high in flavonoids like strawberries, oranges, peppers, and apples may have a 20% lower risk of cognitive decline."