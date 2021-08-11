Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former Syracuse linebacker Lakiem Williams signs contract with Seattle Seahawks

By Mike Curtis
Posted by 
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse linebacker Lakiem Williams has signed a contract with with Seattle Seahawks, the team announced Wednesday. Williams, a native of Tacoma, Wash., worked out for the Seahawks on Thursday amid recent injuries at the franchise’s linebacker position. The deal marks his first NFL contract after going undrafted in 2020. He also had a brief stint with the CFL’s Ottawa Redblacks this summer.

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
38K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dino Babers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Jaguars#American Football#Cfl#Su#Butte College#Acc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFL247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has Blunt Message For Seahawks Front Office

The Seattle Seahawks are currently without the man tasked with guarding Russell Wilson’s blind side as Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown holds out for a new deal. And Wilson is not pleased. Speaking to the media this weekend, Wilson made it clear that not having Brown is “a pretty...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 former Russell Wilson teammates Seahawks can sign to make him happy

The Seattle Seahawks could look to sign any of these former players in an attempt to appease starting quarterback Russell Wilson during training camp. While the Seattle Seahawks are not swimming in cash right now, they could look to add a former player or two of theirs to make starting quarterback Russell Wilson happy.
NFLchatsports.com

Seahawks sign former college basketball player to roster

Seattle Seahawks, Jimmy Graham, Will Dissly, Iowa State Cyclones men's basketball, Ukrainian Men's Basketball SuperLeague. The Seattle Seahawks have signed seemingly their 47th tight end of the offseason, and this one is a former basketball player. On Friday, the team announced both the previously reported waiving of WR Darvin Kidsy...
NFLamericanfootballinternational.com

Potsdam Royals sign former Seattle Seahawks sixth round pick Kristjan Sokoli

The Potsdam Royals of the German Football League have bolstered an already impressive roster with the signing of former NFL defensive end and offensive lineman Kristjan Sokoli from Albania. Sokoli was picked up by the Seattle Seahawks with the 214th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft after an impressive...
NFLCBS Sports

49ers sign Mychal Kendricks weeks after ex-Seahawks linebacker is sentenced for insider trading, per report

Three weeks after being sentenced to one day in jail and three years of probation for his 2018 guilty plea on insider trading charges, Mychal Kendricks has found an NFL home. The longtime Eagles linebacker, best known recently as an on-again, off-again starter with the Seahawks, is fresh off a visit with the 49ers and will sign with San Francisco ahead of the 2021 campaign, NFL Network reports.
NFLABC News

Russell Wilson says Seattle Seahawks 'got to figure out' Duane Brown's contract situation

SEATTLE -- Russell Wilson was as blunt as he's ever been earlier this offseason when he put public pressure on the Seattle Seahawks to beef up his pass protection. With Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown not practicing as he seeks a new deal, Wilson is again speaking candidly about the importance of getting his best offensive lineman back on the field.
NFLcbs2iowa.com

Former Iowa State MBB player to pursue NFL career, signs with Seahawks

Antonio Gates and Jimmy Graham are two of the many former college basketball players to enjoy successful NFL careers and now one former Cyclone is trying to follow in their footsteps. The Seattle Seahawks announced that they have signed former Iowa State men's basketball player Michael Jacobson to play tight...
NFLPosted by
The Oregonian

Seattle Seahawks’ Duane Brown unhappy about lack of a contract extension

Duane Brown sat out the the Seattle Seahawks’ mock game Sunday. The left tackle has not practiced during training camp as he seeks to ink a new contract extension. Brown has adopted the latest move by players who want a new deal. Instead of holding out and possibly incurring fines for each practice missed during camp, Brown is “holding in,” reporting to training camp to avoid fines but he’s not practicing.
Posted by
Adrian Holman

NFL Draft Review 2021: Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks finished first in the always rugged NFC West Division with a 12-4 record. The problem is that the Seahawks lost to their division rival, the Los Angeles Rams, in the NFC Divisional Playoff even though Rams QB John Wolford was starting in the second game of his NFL career.
NFLchatsports.com

Former Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks works out for 49ers

The back-and-forth personnel pipeline between Seattle and San Francisco saw another transfer Friday, with former Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks visiting the 49ers. The visit comes as 49ers linebackers Azeez Al-Shaair and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles are out with injuries. The 30 year-old Kendricks came up with 90 tackles and an interception in...
NFLBleacher Report

Baker Mayfield Returns, Chase Young Debuts in NFL Network Top 100 Players of 2021

Players No. 100-81 100. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars. It's a little surprising to see Beasley make this list. At the very least, his inclusion should inspire some debate. He had a nice year in 2020, no doubt, catching 82 passes for 967 yards and four touchdowns. But was he truly one of the best 100 players in football?

Comments / 0

Community Policy