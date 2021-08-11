Former Syracuse linebacker Lakiem Williams signs contract with Seattle Seahawks
Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse linebacker Lakiem Williams has signed a contract with with Seattle Seahawks, the team announced Wednesday. Williams, a native of Tacoma, Wash., worked out for the Seahawks on Thursday amid recent injuries at the franchise’s linebacker position. The deal marks his first NFL contract after going undrafted in 2020. He also had a brief stint with the CFL’s Ottawa Redblacks this summer.www.syracuse.com
