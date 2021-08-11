Cancel
Alabama State

Alabama Wide Receiver Xavier Williams Out for Season

By Katie Windham
Posted by 
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mxbtm_0bOzHR0n00

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head coach Nick Saban provided injury updates on two Alabama pass catchers on Wednesday night. Junior wide receiver Xavier Williams will not play this season due to an unspecified medical problem.

"Without saying what, he's medically not going to play this year," Saban said about Williams absence from practice and the official roster.

Williams started seeing more time in the receiving rotation towards the end of the 2020 season including a catch for a first down in the national championship game against Ohio State. He was expected to be fighting for a spot among wide receivers rotation once again in 2021.

There was some concern among fans when tight end Jahleel Billingsley was seen at the first fall practice, but he was back at practice on Monday. Saban said he had to go through some COVID protocols before returning to practice.

"He's back out at practice," Saban said. "He needs to work his way back up sort of the depth chart because he missed a little bit of time."

Billingsley was the Crimson Tide's fifth leading receiver in 2020 with 18 catches for 287 yards and three touchdowns.

Thee new wide receivers could be making an immediate impact in the return game on special teams according to Saban. True freshmen Jojo Earle and Ja'Corey Brooks along with Ohio State transfer Jameson Williams are three of the options. Slade Bolden is another possibility who returned seven punts last season.

"It's a work in progress," Saban said. "We're trying to develop some punt return guys, but you know Jojo has been really good at that, and showed some promise doing it. Ja'Corey has showed some promise doing it and fielding the ball, doing a good job."

Saban also said that the running backs, including freshman Camar Wheaton are all in the mix in the return game as well.

"So a little bit more to choose from them we had a year ago depth wise," Saban said.

