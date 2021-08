With the regular season rapidly approaching the Atlanta Falcons are the first team in the league to have all their players fully vaccinated. “The Falcons reached a 92-percent vaccination rate on July 23, and now have every player on the roster protected against COVID-19. Each player will now enjoy the benefits of being able to work out and eat together. They won’t have to test daily, won’t have to wear masks around the facility, and won’t have to quarantine following a close contact with someone who tests positive,” the Falcons said in a statement posted on their team website.