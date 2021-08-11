Red Sox Injury Update: Kyle Schwarber is heading to Worcester
Red Sox Nation could be meeting Kyle Schwarber very soon. We got a bit of news from Red Sox skipper Alex Cora earlier this afternoon and it should be something that makes the fans happy. Boston was relatively quiet at the Trade Deadline but their biggest move was trading for power slugger Kyle Schwarber. The problem is he’s on the IL with a battered hamstring and now he has a wonky groin. While we’ve been told it could be a while before we see him do any game-related activities, that timetable has been expedited.bosoxinjection.com
