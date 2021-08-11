Dr. Hoffman Paints Dark Picture of COVID to Board of Supervisors, Says Surge Impacting Hospital Capacity

Dr. Hoffman shocked county representatives on Tuesday afternoon when he explained how drastically the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency has changed locally, now impacting the local hospital system’s ability to care for non-COVID patients. Echoing the CDC’s sentiment that the pandemic is now largely thriving on the unvaccinated potion of the community, Humboldt’s health officials have sounded the alarm once again, alerting the public to the urgent need to again flatten the curve in hopes of keeping local hospital capacity at a manageable rate in the face of the late summer surge. Noting that at least 20% of local hospital beds are occupied by COVID patients, Hoffman offered a reality check for the Supes, as well as for county residents when he stated, “You think about what that means. It means that a bed that is needed for someone who had a heart attack, someone who was in a car accident, someone who had appendicitis- they might not have a bed right now.”