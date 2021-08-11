Cancel
Congress & Courts

Democrats warn Republicans against partisan fight over debt limit

By Susan Heavey
Reuters
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday he did not believe Republicans would let the United States default on its debt as the government approaches its borrowing capacity, warning such a lapse would be perilousfor the country.

Dozens of Republicans have signed a pledge not to raise the debt limit, in an effort to curtail Democrats who passed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill in March and this week floated a $3.5 trillion bill on other spending priorities.

A $1 trillion infrastructure bill that passed the Senate on Tuesday garnered 19 Republican votes.

"I cannot believe the Republicans will let the country default, and it has always been bipartisan to deal with the debt ceiling," Schumer told a news conference, noting Democrats backed debt limit increases three times under Republican former President Donald Trump.

"For Republicans to say they will never do it is typically irresponsible," House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told House Democrats, according to a source familiar with their conference call.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen again cautioned lawmakers this week about the economic harm facing the country if the debt limit is not addressed before the federal government's borrowing capability is exhausted in October. read more

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) discusses the Senate passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the budget resolution during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Gabrielle Crockett

Failure to increase or suspend the statutory debt limit - now at $28.5 trillion - could trigger another federal government shutdown or a debt default.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki reiterated a call for Congress to unify and raise the debt ceiling as President Joe Biden defended his spending proposals as being paid for without borrowing.

Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell and other conservative lawmakers are seeking to tie action on the debt ceiling to Biden and his fellow Democrats, who control the Senate, even as Yellen noted much of the debt accrued fell under previous administrations.

U.S. borrowing swelled by almost 40% to nearly $28 trillion under Trump, fueled by the passage of tax cuts in 2017 and coronavirus-related spending in 2020.

"They didn't even try to pay for their tax cuts," Biden told reporters at the White House, saying his investment priorities will "be fully paid for. ... That means we'll actually reduce the national debt, improve our fiscal position over the long run."

Pelosi, in her call to members, cited a shared responsibility to pay for Trump's tax cuts and efforts to fight the pandemic, saying: “This is about money already spent,” according to the source.

The U.S. Treasury reported on Wednesday a record $302 billion federal government budget deficit for July. read more

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Related
U.S. PoliticsThe Fiscal Times

Pelosi in a Pickle

President Biden told the nation Monday that he stands squarely behind his decision to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan even after the Taliban retook control of Kabul and the Afghan government quickly collapsed. “American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war...
Congress & CourtsThe Fiscal Times

Pelosi Turns Up the Pressure

Despite resistance from a group of moderate lawmakers, Democratic leaders in the House are turning up the pressure within their caucus to stick with the plan to advance President Joe Biden’s economic agenda. The moderates are demanding that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) bring the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill...
Congress & CourtsAspen Times

John Colson: The GOP fraud is the one to fear

We keep hearing from the leadership of the Republican Party that the U.S. House of Representatives investigation into the terrorist insurrection Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., is a “sham” and “partisan circus” aimed at further discrediting the former president, who still controls the party, and to undermine the prospects of the party in general.
Congress & Courtsblogforarizona.net

A Democratic ‘Suicide Squad’ Threatens To Sabotage The Biden Agenda And Fellow Democrats

Nine Democratic House members, a rump “suicide squad” drawn from the House Problem Solvers Caucus – a misnomer, because this group has never solved any problem despite all the attention it receives – is inexplicably threatening the Biden agenda and fellow Democrats. Its members mostly have voted for whatever House Speaker Nancy Pelosi brings to the floor for a vote. So what is their problem now?
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Early indicators suggest Democrats' House majority is in jeopardy

WASHINGTON — Democrats with proven track records of winning tough districts aren't running for re-election. Republicans are enjoying early fundraising windfalls. And, as Donald Trump and Barack Obama both learned the hard way, midterm elections almost always break against the president's party. The early indicators that showed Democrats poised to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Sen. Scott: It’s Time To Consider The 25th Amendment And Investigate Biden’s Actions

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott seems ready to go where Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wanted to tread not long ago – and perhaps significantly further. Pelosi raised eyebrows among the political class a month before the election when she trotted out a bill to create a special panel that would help the Cabinet and Congress determine if the 25th Amendment should be invoked.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

McCarthy’s silent treatment

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy has been maintaining a deliberate silence about how his caucus should approach the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. Why it matters: It passed the Senate last week with the support of 19 Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). But it faces an uncertain future in the House, with even Democrats divided over what they want.

