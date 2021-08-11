Cancel
Ukiah, CA

[UPDATE 6:39 p.m.: Evacuation Orders Rescinded, Some Evacuation Warnings Still in Place] Structure Burning and Spreading into Nearby Grass Along Highway 101 near Ukiah

By Matt LaFever
kymkemp.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScanner traffic starting at 3:11 p.m. indicated two structures (later adjusted to one structure) are on fire along Highway 101 between Perkins Street and North State Street exits. The Incident Commander reports there are multiple spot fires spreading from the burning structure into nearby grassland. The fire reported is currently...

