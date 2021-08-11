Letter: Refund excess property taxes paid
I refer to a letter published July 29, “The rest of the story.”. It read, in part, “A few months back, LeRoy Anderson was able to bring us some good news that as he got closer to closing the books, there were some ongoing funds, these had nothing to do with the CARES Act, nothing to do with the Rescue Act but funds that came from property taxes, sales tax based revenues and reduced expenses that the auditor identified.”www.redbluffdailynews.com
