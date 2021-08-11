Letter: Refund excess property taxes paid

The second child tax credit payment that went out Friday has millions of eligible US families wondering why they're getting a paper check, or why their money hasn't arrived at all. According to the IRS, a number of families that got their July payment through direct deposit will be receiving their August check by USPS, which can take up to four weeks. Another issue that could be causing delays or inaccurate payment amounts for eligible households is outdated banking information or income details, since the IRS bases this year's credit on older tax returns.