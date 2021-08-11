Cancel
Devine, TX

Watson named Devine VFD Firefighter of the Month

By admin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we watch television, sometimes our idea of firefighters, police officers, or cowboys is slanted by the shows and advertisements we see. Obviously we know that not every firefighter is a handsome rugged tough man’s man, but then again, some are! This month you get to meet one of those men, as the Devine Volunteer Fire and Rescue Departments’ Firefighter of the Month. Clint Watson, Born and raised right here in Devine TX. A 1982 alumni of Devine High School. Clint has Master’s Degrees in Education and in Counseling, and is in his 21st year working in school systems, which includes everything from teaching to working with individual students that have mental or behavioral issues. Clint also runs his family ranch, and is a true cowboy.

