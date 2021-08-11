Cancel
Monroe County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Monroe, Noble by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 19:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Monroe; Noble THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR MONROE AND SOUTHEASTERN NOBLE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for east central Ohio.

alerts.weather.gov

