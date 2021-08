This stock is cheaper than it has been over the last five years. The company thrived during the pandemic and will likely do well in its aftermath as well. If you have $500 to invest, you might think you're limited to stocks trading below that price, but you would be mistaken. Most brokerages allow you to buy fractional shares of a company. That means you could buy a stock that's trading for $1,000 per share with $500, and you'll get half of one share.