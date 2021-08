The new boom times are continuing in Wise County. After a strong spring, the Wise County economy rolled right into summer, according to figures from the Texas Comptroller. In the August disbursements, which is for sales tax collected in June, nine of the 12 Wise County cities and the county saw double-digit jumps in receipts for the same period in 2020. Since January, eight cities and the county have seen a double-digit increase in collections from the first eight months last year.