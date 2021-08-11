Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus detected in Kentucky neighborhoods

By bluegrasslive
Posted by 
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dLu17_0bOzDXAJ00

Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus have been trapped in four Kentucky zip codes.

According to the Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness, mosquitoes with the virus were discovered in surveillance traps in these areas: 40205, 40212, 40214 and 40215.

Officials say finding the virus in mosquitoes is not uncommon in the summer, but should be a reminder to residents to take appropriate precautions when outdoors.

People are advised to wear insect repellent and remove standing water around homes.

In response to the findings, officials will begin fogging specific neighborhoods in the Louisville area starting on Aug. 12 (weather permitting).

No human cases of West Nile have been reported in Louisville so far this year.

Here is data from previous years:

2020 – 0 human cases, 0 deaths

2019 – 2 human cases, 1 death

2018 – 6 human cases, 0 deaths

2017 – 2 human cases, 0 deaths

2016 – 6 human cases, 1 death

Comments / 15

Bluegrass Live

Bluegrass Live

Lexington, KY
8K+
Followers
712
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Kentucky residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Kentucky community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Kentucky is our newsroom.

 https://bluegrasslive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
Louisville, KY
Government
Louisville, KY
Health
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nile#Mosquitoes#The West Nile Virus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky Gov. Beshear warns hospitals are filling up with COVID-19 patients. Sen. McConnell ‘perplexed’ by people’s reluctance to get vaccine

A Kentucky school district canceled classes amid a COVID-19 outbreak Monday while the governor warned that virus-related hospitalizations appear headed toward a pandemic high as the fast-spreading delta variant causes a growing surge of infections. Gov. Andy Beshear reported more than 6,770 new statewide coronavirus cases in the past three...
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky doctors say COVID-19 is winning the war right now

Looking for a breakthrough message to persuade the unvaccinated to get the COVID-19 shots, Gov. Andy Beshear is turning to health care professionals across Kentucky. Doctors from northeastern Kentucky painted a grim situation Thursday as the state confronts surging coronavirus cases and hospitalizations caused by the highly contagious delta variant.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Man, girl found fatally shot in Kentucky home

A man and a girl were fatally shot at a home in Louisville, officials said. Officers were called to the residence in southwest Jefferson County Sunday evening, Louisville Metro Police told news outlets. Officers found the man and the girl inside and both were pronounced dead at the scene, police...
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Quiet Kentucky town rocked by what appears to be murder-suicide

Kentucky police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in a small Kentucky town where murders are relatively rare. According to WKYT News, Morehead, police are investigating the shooting death of a man and woman after dispatchers received a call about 5 p.m. Friday. The caller reported finding two people dead at a home on Rodburn Hollow Road, according to the Rowan County coroner’s office.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Worker killed instantly in Kentucky factory accident

A worker in a Kentucky factory was killed instantly in a workplace accident. News sources report that the accident happened at approximately 5:30 Thursday morning at ORBIS Corporation in Georgetown. An official from the Scott County Coroner’s office says a man, who was not identified, was working at a plastic...
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky offers travel incentives for vaccinations

Kentucky tourism officials are offering a new incentive for state residents to get vaccinated. The initiative called Vax and Visit launched Thursday and allows permanent Kentucky residents who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination to enter drawings for travel incentives at Kentucky State Parks, Tourism, Arts and Heritage Secretary Mike Berry said. There will be 30 drawings for gift certificates that will include golf rounds, overnight lodging and campground stays, he said.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Governor orders masks for all Kentucky schools as coronavirus cases surge

Masking up in Kentucky schools was mandated by Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday as the fast-spreading delta variant causes waves of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. The new executive action requiring indoor mask wearing applies to K-12 Kentucky schools, regardless of vaccination status for COVID-19, the Democratic governor said. The requirement also applies to child care and pre-kindergarten programs across Kentucky, he said.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Drug overdose deaths rose 49% in Kentucky, report says

Drug-overdose deaths in Kentucky rose 49% in 2020, according to the state’s latest annual report. “In addition to the stress caused by the pandemic, we believe the increase in overdose deaths for 2020 is due to a rise in illicit fentanyl and its analogues within the drug supply. The problem is also exacerbated by the widespread availability of potent, inexpensive methamphetamine,” Van Ingram, Executive Director of the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy, said in a news release.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Governor: Kentucky posting higher recent vaccination numbers

Kentucky’s vaccination rate against COVID-19 has taken a sudden upward turn as people seek to protect themselves from the highly contagious delta variant that has caused the most coronavirus cases in months, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday. The delta variant is “spreading like wildfire” and puts the unvaccinated at significant...
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Central Kentucky airport recommended for federal funding

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has recommended that the federal Appalachian Regional Commission approve a roughly $1 million infrastructure project that would extend wastewater collection and treatment service to the Central Kentucky Regional Airport. Existing water and sewer systems at the airport cannot support the anticipated future transportation needs, Beshear said...
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky woman wins $1 million in Shot at a Million Vaccine lottery

A Kentucky woman has won the $1 million prize in Kentucky’s Shot at a Million Vaccine incentive drawing, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday. “I have never experienced anything like this. It’s shocking because you don’t really think you’re going to win,” said the winner, Ginger Schultz of Louisville. “Why take a chance at getting very sick and possibly die or even passing it on to someone else? That’s what my main concern was.”
Indiana StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Federal inmates from St. Louis jailed in Kentucky, Indiana

Hundreds of inmates facing federal charges have been transferred from the St. Louis area to jails in Indiana and Kentucky, leaving relatives desperately trying to reconnect. St. Louis officials have been reducing the inmate population at the St. Louis Medium Security Institution, also known as the workhouse, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Comments / 15

Community Policy