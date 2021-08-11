Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus detected in Kentucky neighborhoods

Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus have been trapped in four Kentucky zip codes.

According to the Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness, mosquitoes with the virus were discovered in surveillance traps in these areas: 40205, 40212, 40214 and 40215.

Officials say finding the virus in mosquitoes is not uncommon in the summer, but should be a reminder to residents to take appropriate precautions when outdoors.

People are advised to wear insect repellent and remove standing water around homes.

In response to the findings, officials will begin fogging specific neighborhoods in the Louisville area starting on Aug. 12 (weather permitting).

No human cases of West Nile have been reported in Louisville so far this year.

Here is data from previous years:

2020 – 0 human cases, 0 deaths

2019 – 2 human cases, 1 death

2018 – 6 human cases, 0 deaths

2017 – 2 human cases, 0 deaths

2016 – 6 human cases, 1 death