Healthcare Hospitality Network (HHN) Announces Unprecedented Partnership with Arreva, Global Thought Leader in All-in-One, Digital Fundraising, Donor Relationship Management, Auction & Event Software, and Healthcare Hospitality Applications

Middletown Press
 6 days ago

Healthcare Hospitality Network, the industry’s only professional association, establishes an unprecedented partnership with Arreva, the trusted advisor, thought leader and provider of technology with purpose for more than three decades to nonprofit organizations worldwide, many national organizations including Ronald McDonald House Charities® Chapters worldwide, Boys & Girls Clubs, Humane Societies, Rotary Clubs, and Police Athletic Leagues, as well as other healthcare hospitality houses. Arreva was also named exclusive title sponsor for the 2021 Healthcare Hospitality Network Virtual Conference and HHN’s “Ask the Expert” Thought Leadership and Educational Series for Healthcare Hospitality House Professionals reflecting their commitment to Healthcare Hospitality House Network members and their mission, and their essential programming.

Comments / 0

