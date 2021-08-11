Cancel
Oregon State

The Tallest Waterfall In The Oregon Coast Range, Munson Creek Falls, Is A Hidden Treasure

By Sarah McCosham
Only In Oregon
Only In Oregon
 6 days ago

Here in Oregon, we’re surrounded by stunning, superlative waterfalls. There’s Multnomah Falls, a stunning, 620-foot fall that’s one of the most beautiful and iconic places in the PNW. Columbia River Gorge, where Multnomah is located, is home to 90 cascades on the Oregon side of the river alone, and is a bucket-list must for waterfall chasers. And of course, there’s Silver Falls State Park, where the Trail of 10 Falls leads to just as many glorious cascades.

The Oregon Coast often gets left out of the equation, however, and it’s actually home to some of the most wondrous waterfalls in the state—because it’s here where you’ll find the eponymous Oregon Coast Range, a coastal mountain range that houses a of myriad waterfalls, including the spectacular Munson Creek Falls.

We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dntd5_0bOzDGPC00
The Oregon Coast range is a magnificent coastal mountain range that spans 200 miles, from the Columbia River at the north, down to the Coquille River in the southern part of the state.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4argWr_0bOzDGPC00
This resplendent region is home to an abundance of flora, fauna, wildlife, and waterfalls. Dozens and dozens of waterfalls.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O902I_0bOzDGPC00
Many of the waterfalls in the Oregon Coast Range are small and seasonal; others, meanwhile, are elusive and inaccessible for hikers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ungJ_0bOzDGPC00
But not Munson Creek Falls. Not only is this cascade incredibly accessible, but it is also the tallest and most spectacular waterfall in the Oregon Coast Range.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rjBsK_0bOzDGPC00
The trail to discover this hidden waterfall is magical, winding through a verdant-green, old-growth forest. At just one mile round-trip, the eponymous Munson Creek Falls Trail is one of the easiest and most rewarding waterfall hikes in Oregon.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kpIxc_0bOzDGPC00
This short trail packs quite a scenic punch, though. You'll wander through a forest of western red cedar and Sitka spruce, Douglas fir and big leaf maples. It's a lush, emerald-green wonderland.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01vnoM_0bOzDGPC00
After just half a mile, you'll happen upon Munson Creek Falls, and it will take your breath away.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aS3RX_0bOzDGPC00
The trail ends at a viewing area where you'll get a front-row seat to this stunning waterfall, which cascades 315 feet down a black basalt cliff in three perfect tiers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ePLV4_0bOzDGPC00
It's a wondrous experience you won't soon forget.

Have you visited Munson Creek Falls before? Did you know about this hidden treasure in the Oregon Coast Range? Learn more about this natural wonder at the Oregon State Parks website.

Only In Oregon

Only In Oregon

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Oregon is for people who LOVE the Beaver State. We publish one Oregon article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

