Reading return to action this evening as they take on Russell Martin’s Swansea City at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. With a severe lack of squad depth, it would be surprising not to see wholesale changes from last weekend’s defeat in Staffordshire. That means the likes of John Swift, Michael Morrison, Josh Laurent and Lucas Joao are all unlikely to appear in the starting lineup - but it could give some of the club’s youngsters an unexpected chance to make their mark.