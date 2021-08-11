During the special session, we need to settle the PFD question first

As we have debated the Permanent Fund dividend over the last few years, we have talked about the fiscal impact to the state, alternate revenue options and the distributional impact to residents. But one thing that we have not spent much time talking about is the very foundational issue that underpins the whole program: Who owns the oil? As the source of the money for the Permanent Fund and the resulting dividend, both the origin and the future of the program hinge on that question. Due to various legal and historical reasons, there are really just two possibilities. Either the state owns the oil or the people own the oil, with the state managing it in trust.