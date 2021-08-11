Cancel
'Jeopardy!': Mayim Bialik Reacts After Being Named Primetime Host

By Stephen Andrew
Popculture
Cover picture for the articleJeopardy! announced on Wednesday that Mayim Bialik will be the new host of the show's primetime specials, as well as a forthcoming spinoff. Now, the former Big Bang Theory actress has reacted to the big news, taking to Instagram to proclaim, "It's true!" She went on to write, " Been waiting a long time to tell you all. Really really honored and astounded and excited for this - it’s beyond anything I ever imagined could happen."

