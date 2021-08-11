Cancel
Batman's Sidekick Robin Is Officially Part of the LGBTQ Community

By Michael Hein
Popculture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDC Comics hero Tim Drake — known variously as Robin, Red Robin and just Drake at times — came out as bisexual this week. Tim's sexuality came out in Tuesday's new issue of Batman: Urban Legends, written by Meghan Fitzmartin, illustrated by Belén Ortega, colored by Alejandro Sánchez and lettered by Pat Brosseau. Warning: More spoilers for that comic are ahead.

