Batman's Sidekick Robin Is Officially Part of the LGBTQ Community

Titans fans knew they were getting Jay Lycurgo as Tim Drake this season, but they must have been surprised when all those Robins showed up in episode one. Carrie Kelly, Daxton Chill, Duke Thomas, and Stephanie Brown all appear as possible replacements for the Boy Wonder in the first episode of Season 3. It’s a bit of a shock for Dick Grayson, who can’t believe that Batman is thinking of bringing another young kid into this never-ending fight against Gotham’s biggest threats. *Spoiler for Titans Season 3 Episode 1.* Jason Todd went running after the Joker and got himself killed in the process. The entire Bat-Family is struggling with the grief of losing the young hero. No one more than Bruce Wayne. By the time Nightwing arrives to pay his respects to Jason, he’s already buried in the Wayne family plot next to Alfred. Still, it would be hard not to think we’ll see Lycurgo suit up as Robin at some point in the near future.