California Supreme Court won’t hear Republican case on Newsom’s emergency COVID-19 powers

A: Public trust in government officials has been nearly lost completely because of Gavin Newsom. His fancy feast with lobbyists at the French Laundry while everyone else was being told to stay home, his continuance to collect a full paycheck during a pandemic, and shutting schools down as his kids received an uninterrupted education are only a tip of the iceberg when it comes to him being distrustful. Thousands of businesses closed their doors and millions of people lost their jobs because of his own COVID-19 metrics that he refused to explain to Californians, claiming that they’re “too complex.” He further insulted our intelligence by refusing to discuss the coronavirus test backlog data inaccuracies and why the health director responsible was allowed to resign instead of being fired. Nor has he discussed the failures of the EDD that has led to at least $31 billion dollars of losses or the mismanagement of vaccinations centers. His dishonesty has put even more Californians at risk by also stating how 90,000 acres of forest lands were treated to prevent wildfires when that number was actually less than 12,000. The $75 billion surplus he claimed our state had ended up being $38 billion so we the people of California have no way of ever knowing when he’s telling us the truth about what’s being done with our tax dollars. People want a reliable governor who will provide them with all of the facts and I will do exactly that once I’m elected.