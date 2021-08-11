Cancel
Freehold Township, NJ

Lakewood Man Sentenced to Prison in 2020 Shooting of Four-Year-Old Girl

By Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office
ahherald.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFREEHOLD – A Lakewood man has been sentenced for his role in the 2020 shooting of a four-year-old Asbury Park girl, announced Monmouth County Acting Prosecutor Lori Linskey. Sciaire N. Jackson, 28, was sentenced on Wednesday August 11, 2021, to 8 years in a New Jersey State Prison, by Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Lourdes Lucas. The sentence is subject to the provisions of NERA, the “No Early Release Act,” requiring Jackson to serve 85 percent of the sentence imposed before becoming eligible for parole. Jackson had previously pleaded guilty to second degree Aggravated Assault and second degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose on June 21, 2021.

