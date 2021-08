In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, the Jack Eichel discussion continues, as Hailey Salvian of The Athletic spoke about what general manager Brad Treliving would need to do to make a deal happen. Salvian also wrote about the Flames captaincy speculation in a recent blog post, and what she believes they will do regarding that situation for the 2021-22 season. In other news, the team re-signed two restricted free agents in Oliver Kylington and Tyler Parsons. Last, but certainly not least, assistant general manager Chris Snow threw out the first pitch at Fenway Park this past Thursday.