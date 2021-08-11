Lawmakers debate adding agriculture commissioner to Land Board
Interests of rural and urban legislators clashed during discussion over whether the agriculture commissioner should have a seat on the North Dakota Department of Trust Lands. “The cornerstone of our state is agriculture. When you have all these land assets and all the moneys that are being taken care of by the land board, I think it’s important to have that representation on there,” Edinburg Senator and farmer Janne Myrdal said.www.kxnet.com
