Lawmakers debate adding agriculture commissioner to Land Board

A pair of U.S. Senators have introduced an amendment to the bipartisan infrastructure package that would add more than $1 billion in truck parking funding to the bill. Sens. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., on Thursday, Aug. 5, introduced Amendment 2609, which would ensure that states use federal funding for the expansion of truck parking capacity. Specifically, the amendment would require that at least 0.7% of the funding from the National Highway Performance Program be used for truck parking projects. That 0.7% is estimated to amount to more than $1 billion over the duration of the legislation.