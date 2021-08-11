Faculty Group To Host ‘Vaccinate Penn State’ Rally August 13
A group of Penn State faculty members will host a rally on Friday, August 13, to urge the university to require COVID-19 vaccinations for students and employees. At noon in front of Old Main, faculty members and the Coalition for a Just University will gather to deliver an open letter to Penn State that outlined concerns surrounding its handling of the pandemic. Those who can’t attend in person can submit testimonials that’ll be read aloud.onwardstate.com
