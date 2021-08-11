Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Faculty Group To Host ‘Vaccinate Penn State’ Rally August 13

By Matt DiSanto
Onward State
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of Penn State faculty members will host a rally on Friday, August 13, to urge the university to require COVID-19 vaccinations for students and employees. At noon in front of Old Main, faculty members and the Coalition for a Just University will gather to deliver an open letter to Penn State that outlined concerns surrounding its handling of the pandemic. Those who can’t attend in person can submit testimonials that’ll be read aloud.

onwardstate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Employee Surveys#Protest Riot#Old Main#Vaccinate Penn State#University Park#Penn State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
College Sportsroarlionsroar.com

The Most Important Position Battles for Penn State in 2021

With fall camp fast approaching, and the Nittany Lions’ season opener against Wisconsin roughly a month away, several starting spots are still up for grabs and roles need to be filled. Here’s a look at which position battles on both sides of the ball should be the most intriguing. RUNNING...
Penn, PAState College

Penn State Encouraging, but Not Requiring, COVID-19 Vaccinations for Fall Semester

Penn State officials hosted a virtual town hall on Tuesday afternoon to discuss COVID-19 and the university’s plans for the fall semester. In a nutshell, vaccines aren’t mandatory, COVID-19 testing is ramping up, and mask policies aren’t changing…yet. To learn more about Penn State’s fall semester plans, check out what we know so far.
College SportsOnward State

Penn State Alumni Association To Host Away Game Pep Rallies

The Penn State Alumni Association will host pregame parties for all Nittany Lions on the road this football season. Each event will take place near each of the away game stadiums prior to kickoff. Special guests, including the Nittany Lion and Penn State cheerleaders, will make an appearance at select games.
Philadelphia, PAOnward State

Penn State Shares Early COVID-19 Vaccination Status Data

During a virtual town hall Tuesday, Penn State administrators provided a glimpse into student and employee vaccination rates for the first time. About 77% of surveyed students said they’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims. The survey, sent out to more than 87,000 Penn State students, garnered an overall 42% response rate and a 54% response rate at University Park.
Grove City, PAyourerie

Local colleges see increase in fall enrollment

As the local colleges prepare for the fall semester, many of them are seeing more students than last year, both with the fact classes are in-person as well as the overall number. Grove City College (GCC), the private Christian college in Grove City, will have 629 incoming freshmen, which is...
Penn, PADigital Collegian

Penn State to not mandate vaccine for fall semester, announces further coronavirus responses

Penn State President Eric Barron hosted a virtual town hall Tuesday to discuss Penn State's pandemic response for the upcoming fall semester. "I'm very much looking forward to welcoming you all back to campus in a few weeks," Barron said. "While we look forward to a fall experience that's closer to what we've had, we have to remember that we are still in the midst of a pandemic."
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: Clemson professor plan walkout over no mask mandate

Some Clemson University professors are planning to walk out of their classrooms Wednesday to protest the school administration's decision to not require masks in classrooms. Faculty walk out over just about everything. Tomuch tartar sauce on their fish stick, not enough tartar sauce.... the grass is too loud, there are moneys in the air-vents.... our Board of Trustees is a corrupt brainless group bowing to the sycophants the governors likes and so it goes. Maybe the last one will strike home.
Mount Carmel, PAnewsitem.com

Shedleski signs with Penn State University

MOUNT CARMEL — Lauren Shedleski, a member of the Mount Carmel Area High School Class of 2021, will continue her post secondary education at Penn State University, where she will be majoring in finance with a minor in business, and joining the Nittany Lions track program. Shedleski was the District...
Collegestennesseestar.com

University of Minnesota Faculty Pushing for Mandatory COVID Vaccinations

More than 500 University of Minnesota faculty, staff, students, and alumni signed a letter asking the university to mandate the COVID vaccine for the 2021 school year as cases continue to rise. According to WCCO, a statement released by The University of Minnesota chapter of the American Association of University Professors says that there is “broad frustration and deep anger among faculty at Twin Cities that has been building over the summer about the unsafe reopening policies put forward by the administration.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy