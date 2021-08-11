Faculty Group To Host ‘Vaccinate Penn State’ Rally August 13

Some Clemson University professors are planning to walk out of their classrooms Wednesday to protest the school administration's decision to not require masks in classrooms. Faculty walk out over just about everything. Tomuch tartar sauce on their fish stick, not enough tartar sauce.... the grass is too loud, there are moneys in the air-vents.... our Board of Trustees is a corrupt brainless group bowing to the sycophants the governors likes and so it goes. Maybe the last one will strike home.