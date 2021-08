Once the Toronto Raptors finalize the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat, all signs point toward a deal getting done with Khem Birch. The 28-year-old Birch signed with Toronto toward the end of last season and played in 19 games with the Raptors. While no deal has been finalized yet, there is "momentum building" toward a deal to bring back the Canadian big, per Sportsnet's Michael Grange.