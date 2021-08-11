Cancel
Miami Herald, El Nuevo, Bradenton journalists receive top honors in state awards

By Carli Teproff
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald journalists were recognized over the weekend during the 2021 virtual Sunshine State Awards ceremony. Every year Florida’s Society of Professional Journalists holds the awards — which are split into different categories including beat reporting, deadline reporting and this year reporting on COVID stories — honors the best journalism in the state.

