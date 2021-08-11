Power Rangers Makes Major Lord Zedd Revelation

Power Rangers writer Ryan Parrott and artist Dan Mora teased previously that Mighty Morphin #10 would be a huge deal, and it turns out they were right on the money. We've known that things have been building since the Eltarians became such a major part of the storyline, and now the reasons why become clear, as the big reveal in Mighty Morphin #10 will change how you see one of the franchise's biggest villains, Lord Zedd. The villain is iconic, but Mighty Morphin #10 makes a major Zedd revelation that will have people talking, and big spoilers are incoming so if you don't want to know just yet you can check out our spoiler-free review right here.