The Chat With Michael Detwiler: State Senator Paul Bailey
Learn more about State Senator Paul Bailey and the committees that he serves on. On today’s episode of The Chat…Michael Detwiler talks with State Senator Paul Bailey. They discuss his early life and education growing up in White County, his experience in trucking and how it assists him in his role on the Senate Transportation And Safety Committee, as well as what his role as the Chair of the Senate Commerce And Labor Committee entails.newstalk941.com
Comments / 0