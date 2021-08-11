Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

The Chat With Michael Detwiler: State Senator Paul Bailey

By Staff Report
newstalk941.com
 6 days ago

Learn more about State Senator Paul Bailey and the committees that he serves on. On today’s episode of The Chat…Michael Detwiler talks with State Senator Paul Bailey. They discuss his early life and education growing up in White County, his experience in trucking and how it assists him in his role on the Senate Transportation And Safety Committee, as well as what his role as the Chair of the Senate Commerce And Labor Committee entails.

newstalk941.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senator Paul#State Senator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
Jackson County, MNJackson County Pilot

Local state senator honored

Local state Sen. Bill Weber has been recognized by the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities for the positive effect his work has had on environmental issues in Greater Minnesota. Weber, R-Luverne, was presented the CGMC Legislator of Distinction Award on July 29 during the coalition’s summer conference in Alexandria. Weber,...
Putnam County, TNnewstalk941.com

The Chat With Michael Detwiler: Putnam County Democratic Party Chair

Get to know the life and career of Putnam Co Democratic Party Chair Amos Powers. On today’s episode of The Chat…Michael Detwiler meets with Amos Powers, Chair of the Putnam County Democratic Party. They discuss his background and what got him interested in politics, his education and how his classes prepared him for a political position, as well as his experience running for the office of U.S. Congress.
Amarillo, TXThe Amarillo Pioneer

Sparks Launches Bid for State Senate

Midland businessman Kevin Sparks has launched his campaign for State Senate in Texas’ 31st Senate District. On Friday, Sparks announced his campaign for the State Senate seat currently held by Sen. Kel Seliger (R-Amarillo). Sparks highlighted conservative priorities in his campaign announcement, saying that West Texas should elect a Senator who supports conservative values.
Politicsnewstalk941.com

Speaker Sexton: Gov’s Exec. Order Relieves Need For Special Session

House Speaker Cam Sexton said Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order issued Monday averted the immediate need for a special called legislative session. “Gov. Lee’s executive order issued today is good news in affirming a parent’s right to make healthcare decisions for their children,” Sexton said. “I am hopeful this order can be extended further by curtailing the power of the six independent health departments that can still impose unlimited mandates upon our business community.
Grand Junction, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Rich announces bid for state Senate

It’s official. State Rep. Janice Rich is running for the Colorado Senate next year. Rich made that announcement Tuesday, saying she hopes to represent all of Mesa County and not just Grand Junction, and maybe even parts of Delta County, depending on how the new legislative district lines are redrawn later this year.
Decatur, GAtribuneledgernews.com

State senator holding meet and greet in Decatur

DECATUR — State Sen. Doris Turner is holding a meet and greet event Saturday, Aug. 7, in Decatur’s Nelson Park. The free event, which will include food and refreshments, is sponsored by Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Pavilion No. 2, 2465 Pavilion Drive.
Kentucky Statewnky.com

Vaccinated Kentucky state senator tests positive for COVID

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky state senator says she has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. Alice Forgy Kerr wrote in a Facebook post on Monday that three members of her family who were fully vaccinated also contracted the virus in the past three weeks. The 66-year-old Lexington Republican said, “This Delta variant is a ‘new ballgame’ apparently.” The lawmaker wrote that she will quarantine until the weekend. Kerr has represented Fayette County in the Kentucky Senate since 1999 and announced last week that she will not run for reelection next year. Officials say “breakthrough” virus cases like Kerr’s are relatively rare but they are not unexpected.
Brazos County, TXwtaw.com

State Senator Charles Schwertner On WTAW

State senator Charles Schwertner of Georgetown, whose district includes Brazos County, visited with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia on August 12, 2021. Topics included the continuing second special session of the state legislature, including legislation Schwertner has sponsored, and the pandemic. Listen to “State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAW” on Spreaker.
Philadelphia, PAaudacy.com

State senator plans to subpoena Philadelphia for election materials

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — An Arizona-style election audit could be coming soon to Pennsylvania if a group of Republican state senators has their way — even after counties denied their requests. That group has asked three counties, including Philadelphia, to turn over election-related materials. Last week, Philadelphia City Commissioners denied...
Newton County, GACovington News

Jeffares running for return to state Senate

A man who spent the better part of the last decade in the Newton County legislative delegation is looking to return to the Gold Dome. Rick Jeffares is asking voters to send him back to Atlanta, saying his experience will help a sprawling state Senate district that includes all or parts of nine counties.
PoliticsPosted by
The Center Square

North Carolina Senate declines to pass House budget proposal

(The Center Square) – The North Carolina Senate rejected the House version of the state’s two-year spending plan, paving the way for budget negotiations. The Senate unanimously voted, 46-0, not to agree to the House proposal Tuesday that calls for spending more than $52 billion over the next two years and cuts taxes by $2 billion.
Illinois Statesouthcooknews.com

Bradley Stephens nominated to Illinois State Toll Highway Authority

Bradley Stephens was nominated in the Senate to be member of the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority on Wednesday, July 25, according to the official Illinois General Assembly website. Senate rules state that any nomination must be submitted by an Appointment Message from the legally designated appointing authority for the...
Politicssouthcooknews.com

Stacey Woehrle nominated to State Board of Investment

Stacey Woehrle was nominated in the Senate to be a member of the State Board of Investment on Monday, May 28, according to the official Illinois General Assembly website. Senate rules state that any nomination must be submitted by an Appointment Message from the legally designated appointing authority for the position in question. The Appointment Message is controlled by the chairperson of the Executive Appointments Committee as the primary and exclusive sponsor. It is then assigned to the Executive Appointments Committee.
Healthsangamonsun.com

Karen D. Phelan nominated to State Board of Health

Karen D. Phelan was nominated in the Senate to be member of State Board of Health on Wednesday, Jan. 22, according to the official Illinois General Assembly website. Senate rules state that any nomination must be submitted by an Appointment Message from the legally designated appointing authority for the position in question. The Appointment Message is controlled by the chairperson of the Executive Appointments Committee as the primary and exclusive sponsor. It is then assigned to the Executive Appointments Committee.
Justice, ILprairiestatewire.com

Carmen Terrones nominated to Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority

Carmen Terrones was nominated in the Senate to be member of the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority on Wednesday, Jan. 22, according to the official Illinois General Assembly website. Senate rules state that any nomination must be submitted by an Appointment Message from the legally designated appointing authority for the...
Bowling Green, KYwhopam.com

Senator Paul not pleased with infrastructure bill debt

U.S. Senator Rand Paul is not satisfied with the infrastructure bill that appears to be headed to the president’s desk with bi-partisan support. In an interview with WHOP News, the Bowling Green Republican says he wanted a bi-partisan bill that doesn’t increase the national debt. Meanwhile, regarding potential budget cuts...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Center Square

Texas Supreme Court: Absent lawmakers may be arrested, Democrats have until Wednesday to respond

(The Center Square) – The Texas Supreme Court handed Gov. Greg Abbott two victories in recent court cases involving House Democrats. In the first ruling, the highest court granted Abbott a stay in response to a request he filed with the court after a state district judge on Sunday prohibited him and House Speaker Dade Phelan from arresting truant House Democrats who fled the state during a special session in July.
crescentcitytimes.com

Oregon Sheriff Gives It to Gov Kate Brown

I write to you today in hopes of opening a dialogue and as a last resort to put you on notice that we the people of Union County, Oregon have had enough!. Enough of your overreaching mandates! Enough of your bullying threats. Enough of you dictating our state by fear. You have once again initiated what many consider to be an unconstitutional mandate requiring our children to wear a mask while in school. You have gone so far as to threaten our teacher’s livelihoods and their ability to provide for their family with fines and certification revocations if they don’t enforce your mandate. You have backed our school board members into a corner even though the east side of the state has expressed a desire to have local control over these situations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy