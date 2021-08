Sure, I love Halloween, but I always seem to run into a roadblock when it comes to getting dressed up with my best friends. I mean, why even dress up at all if you can’t do it as a group? If you have all the friends and none of the stellar ideas, I’ve got you covered come October 2021. Behold: The best group Halloween costume ideas for trios, quads and big-AF friend groups galore. Just call me your costume fairy godmother. Jumping right in, let’s talk about the (massive) list of costumes I’ve conjured up below. From classic go-tos with tons of ’90s nostalgia like the cast of Friends to more modern options...