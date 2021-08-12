Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Global investors bet on China's rental property amid shifting political winds

By Samuel Shen Kane Wu
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CzBgM_0bOz8GG600
People ride scooters past residential buildings in Beijing, China, January 13, 2021. Picture taken January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

SHANGHAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Beijing's regulatory firestorm is hitting large swathes of China's economy, but global investors including Blackstone and Warburg Pincus are ramping up bets on Chinese rental properties, judging the political wind is blowing in their favour.

China has cracked down on private tutoring, brought monopolistic tech giants to their knees, and stepped up curbs on home buying. But Beijing is wooing capital to help provide rental housing and is attracting plenty of institutional interest.

In China, "people need to be housed, but houses have become too expensive to buy. You need to have housing for rent," said Graeme Torre, managing director of APG Asset Management, which has entered China's rental housing market in partnership with U.S. property developer and operator Greystar.

"We like to invest with policy rather than trying to avoid it or invest against it. So I'd like to think it's politically correct," Torre said, estimating APG will commit around 1 billion euros ($1.17 billion) into Chinese rental housing over the next 3-5 years.

Centralized long-term rental apartments - or multifamily as they're called in the United States - are the best solution to the housing affordability issue in China's cosmopolitan cities, said Qiqi Zhang, managing director of Warburg Pincus (WP.UL).

"We think long-term rental housing is the next big opportunity in China, like logistics real estate a decade ago, or data centres five years ago."

The U.S. private equity giant has backed Chinese apartment rental brands including Mofang, Ziroom, TULU and Base.

There was little institutional interest in China's rental property market before 2017, when President Xi Jinping told the 19th Communist Party congress China will encourage both housing purchase and renting. Beijing has stepped up calls this year to increase supply of rental housing.

Among measures China has rolled out to revamp a market dominated by retail landlords, institutional investors hail two recent incentives - a big tax break effective this October, and the launch of a market for real estate investment trusts (REITs).

NEEDLE MOVER

The tax break - expected to boost margins by 10% for operators - and a potential exit channel through REITs are "the needle mover," said Eric Pang, China head of Capital Markets for property consultancy JLL (JLL.N).

Investors will also benefit from demographic tailwinds.

Increasing population density and mobility in big cities such as Shanghai and Beijing, draconian curbs on home buying, as well as later marriages and childbearing will boost demand for multifamily housing, Pang said.

"This is a market with big potential," he added. "Global funds seeking returns will ramp up investment."

Foreign institutions already involved in China's rental housing market include Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC (GIC.UL) and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

"Transaction volume in China won't climb to $10 billion overnight, but there will be significant growth in the medium term," said Henry Chin, APAC head of research at CBRE (CBRE.N) , which recently helped Blackstone (BX.N) acquire a rental property in Shanghai.

Greystar, which launched a $550 million China-focused fund in 2019 in partnership with Dutch pension investor APG and other global institutional investors, said it will now step up investing in China as government support becomes tangible. It already owns a 474-room rental apartment building in downtown Shanghai as well one under development.

BRAND VALUES

"It's a bit like luxury cars. There's an added value to the product if there is a recognised and reputable brand attached," said Torre of APG, which is backing Greystar's China expansion.

China's total renter population will exceed 240 million in 2022, and in Shanghai alone, the mid- and high-end multifamily market will generate at least 150 billion yuan ($23 billion) in annual rental incomes, CBRE estimates.

Opportunistic capital is piling in. Private equity and venture capital investment in the sector has surged over the past few years, according to CBRE.

Debt-fuelled expansion by some operators who adopt a light-asset model - renting flats from landlords on long-term leases and then subleting the properties to tenants - led to financial turmoil last year that crippled Danke Apartment, a major online apartment rental platform.

"It's not the problem with the market. It's the problem with some players' business models," said Charles Ma, Greater China Managing Director of Greystar, adding more investors are adopting the strategy of buying-and-holding.

"The industry shakeout is good for us. We have patience investing in this market."

($1 = 0.8520 euros)

($1 = 6.4814 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

162K+
Followers
193K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rental Home#Housing Affordability#Economy#Blackstone#Chinese#Apg Asset Management#Communist Party#Capital Markets#Jll#Singaporean#Cppib#Apac#Cbre#Dutch#Danke Apartment#Greater China Managing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
China
Related
EconomyStreetInsider.com

DiDi Global (DIDI) Considers Going Private to Placate China and Compensate Investors - WSJ

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI) is considering going private in order to placate authorities in China and compensate investors for losses incurred since the company listed in the U.S., according to the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China shares muted; investors worry about Beijing's crackdown

SHANGHAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China shares were subdued on Thursday, though investors took cues from state media reports to dump online gaming companies, fertilizer producers and spirit makers as they worried these sectors could be the next target of a government crackdown. ** Hong Kong stocks fell, dragged by...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

S&P Global downgrades China Evergrande, subsidiaries

SHANGHAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - S&P Global has downgraded the ratings of heavily indebted developer China Evergrande Group and its subsidiaries, citing an escalating risk of non-payment of debt. S&P downgraded Evergrande and subsidiaries Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd and Tianji Holding Ltd to “CCC” from “B-” and lowered...
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

UK’s P2P Property Backed Investment Platform Sourced Capital Shares Common Strategies Used by Borrowers, Investors

Some Sourced Capital investors are not “too concerned” where a project might be located, and their priority or preference may be “the type of strategy or returns they will achieve.” Other investors mainly focus on the location and might like to invest in projects closer to home, so that they’re able to go on site and “see the updates for themselves.”
EconomyBenzinga

Seagen Bets On China's ADC In $2.6B Cancer Deal

Seagen Inc (NASDAQ: SGEN) and RemeGen Co Ltd have entered into an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement to develop and commercialize disitamab vedotin. For $200 million upfront, Seagen is getting ex-Asia rights to Chinese biotech RemeGen's HER2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) disitamab vedotin. RemeGen is entitled to up to $2.4 billion in...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China Telecom’s U.S. exile is a boon for investors

HONG KONG, Aug 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Listing shares on the New York Stock Exchange may carry prestige, but state-owned Chinese companies may offer better value in a new home. China Telecom (0728.HK) is one of four such groups officially booted from the Big Board in May, months after the Trump administration deemed they had military ties. Now it’s turning to Shanghai’s bourse with the largest share sale globally of the year.
Energy Industrygcaptain.com

China Installs World’s Largest Offshore Wind Converter Station

The installation of the world’s largest offshore converter station is being hailed by China Classification Society (CCS) as a milestone in the development of deep-water wind power. CCS says the facility effectively addresses the challenges of large capacity and long-distance power transmission presented by offshore wind farms. RUDONG is the...
ChinaCoinDesk

Beijing Signals Yearslong Tech Crackdown as Investors Reevaluate China Bets

China's tech crackdown extends far beyond crypto. Key to the crypto industry, the plan calls for more legislation on tech industries and the environment, intensifying law enforcement in finance and ecological management, as well as the "healthy development" of new business models in digital industries. Chinese state-run Xinhua News Agency...
Economymoneyweek.com

Regulators are rattling investors in China. What's next?

The investment world has reacted with horror to the idea that Chinese communist policy makers and regulators might not be enthusiastic about large private companies with too much pricing power. The regulatory clampdown on online education platforms and tech giants such as Tencent and Alibaba has had an inevitable knock-on...
Economyyicaiglobal.com

China's Soda Ash Futures Hit All-Time High Amid Green Shift

(Yicai Global) Aug. 13 -- Sodium carbonate futures on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange jumped to the highest in almost two years amid the booming solar power industry and tightening emission standards. Dominant contract prices on the ZCE climbed to CNY2,748 (USD424) this morning, the highest since December 2019 when the...
EconomyBirmingham Star

Global financial giants expand footprint in China amid further opening-up

BEIJING, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- Foreign-invested financial institutions are now racing to enter China's securities sectors as the country continues pushing ahead with the opening of the domestic capital market. J.P. Morgan recently announced on its website that the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has approved the registration of J.P....
MarketsFinancial Times

BlackRock calls for investors to lift allocations to China’s markets

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about US-China relations news. BlackRock’s research unit has said China should no longer be considered an emerging market and recommended investors boost their exposure to the country by as much as three times. The New York-based investment house’s...
Real EstatePosted by
Reuters

TABLE-Breakdown of China's Jan-July property investment

BEIJING, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Following is a breakdown of China's real estate investment for the year ended July, published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday. Actual investment in the sector (bln yuan, pct change y/y): Jan-Jul Jan-Jun Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Jan-Jul Level 8489.5 7217.9 5431.8 4024 2757.6 1398.6 14144.3 12949.2 11655.6 10,348.40 8,845.40 7532.5 Change 12.7 15 18.3 21.6 25.6 38.3 7 6.8 6.3 5.6 4.6 3.4 Floor space under construction (mln sqm, pct change y/y): Jan-Jul Jan-Jun Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Jan-Jul Level 8918.8 8732.51 8399.62 8185.13 7983.94 7706.29 9267.59 9024.25 8801.2 8,598 8,397 8183 Change 9 10.2 10.1 10.5 11.2 11 3.7 3.2 3 3.1 3.3 3 Floor space newly started for construction (mln sqm, pct change y/y): Jan-Jul Jan-Jun Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Jan-Jul Level 1189.48 1012.88 743.49 539.05 361.63 170.37 2244.33 2010.85 1807.2 1,601 1,399 1200 Change -0.9 3.8 6.9 12.8 28.2 64.3 -1.2 -2 -2.6 -3.4 -3.6 -4.5 PROPERTY SALES Property sales measured by floor space (mln sqm, pct change y/y): Jan-Jul Jan-Jun Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Jan-Jul Level 1016.48 886.35 663.83 503.05 360.07 173.63 1760.86 1508.34 1332.9 1,170.70 984.9 836.3 Change 21.5 27.7 36.3 48.1 63.8 105 2.6 1.3 0 -1.8 -3.3 -5.8 Property sales by value (bln yuan, pct change y/y): Jan-Jul Jan-Jun Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Jan-Jul Level 10643 9293.1 7053.4 5360.9 3837.8 1915.1 17361.3 14896.9 13166.5 11,565 9,694 8142 Change 30.7 38.9 52.4 68.2 88.5 133 8.7 7.2 5.8 3.7 1.6 -2.1 SOURCE OF MONEY INTO PROPERTY Sources of funds raised (bln yuan, pct change y/y): Jan-Jul Jan-Jun Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Jan-Jul Total 11897 10289.8 8138 6354.2 4746.5 3056 19311.5 17109.9 15307 13,637.60 11,709.20 10,062.50 Change 18.2 23.5 29.9 35.2 41.4 51.2 8.1 6.6 5.5 4.4 3 0.8 Loans 1540.2 1346.5 1087.3 904.3 722.2 520.1 2667.6 2425.6 2237.8 2,048.40 1,801.60 1,613.00 Change -4.5 -2.4 1.6 3.6 7.5 14.4 5.7 5.4 5.1 4 4 4.9 Own fund 3553.3 3015.3 2268.6 1716.7 1301.5 826.8 6337.7 5666.6 5004.5 4,448.50 3,732.00 3,204.20 Change 10.9 11.9 12.8 15.4 21 34.2 9 7.9 6.5 5.9 3.6 3.3 Foreign 4.4 4.2 2.5 1.7 1.1 1 19.2 15.4 11.1 9.4 10.1 8 funds Change -44.4 -9.1 -26.5 -28.3 -41 -14 9.3 -4.7 -15.2 -9.5 24.5 29.9 Mortgage 1895.3 1635.5 1340 1073.8 784.3 496.1 2997.6 2698.3 2431.2 2,178.30 1,895.70 1,620.00 Change 17 23.9 32 41.3 50 63.7 9.9 10.6 9.8 9.5 8.6 6.6 OUTLOOK INDEX Property outlook index (Real Estate Climate Index) Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul 100.98 101.06 101.18 101.29 101.32 101.43 101.1 100.86 100.62 100.56 100.49 100.38 100.15.
WorldStreetInsider.com

Investors step back from risk amid worries over China data, Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Investors generally shied away from risk Monday, as turmoil in Afghanistan, fresh concerns about an economic slowdown in China and the spreading coronavirus Delta variant put the brakes on last week's equities surge. Wall Street's major indices were all down around midday Monday after notching fresh record gains...
AsiaPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Malaysia's political turmoil drives away investors

SINGAPORE, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s currency fell to a one-year low on Monday and analysts forecast further pressure on the country’s financial markets as the prime minister’s resignation raised the prospect of protracted political instability and uncertainty. PM Muhyiddin Yassin said he quit after losing the confidence of parliament,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy