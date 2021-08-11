TriMet again offering free rides to cooling centers for those who can't afford fares

(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) As another heat wave hits parts of Oregon starting Wednesday, TriMet is again offering free rides to cooling centers for anyone who cannot afford the fare, KGW reports.

TriMet has dropped the 100-degree caveat it had previously instated during the state’s last Excessive Heat Warning. Now anyone who cannot afford a fare on public transit is able to get a free ride through the weekend starting Wednesday.

Due to high temperatures, there may be delays or reduced speeds on TriMet MAX lines. Riders are encouraged to check trimet.org/alerts before traveling and plan for extra time.

Through Wednesday:

MAX Orange and Green lines may be delayed once temperatures climb over 90 degrees.

All MAX lines will be delayed at 100 degrees.

WES will be delayed at 100 degrees.

WES will be replaced by shuttle buses at 105 degrees.

Thursday through at least Sunday:

All MAX lines will reduce speeds by 10 mph in higher speed areas when temperatures reach 90 degrees. Expect about 15-minute delays.

All MAX lines will reduce speeds to no more than 35 mph when temperatures reach 100 degrees. Expect up to 30-minute delays.

WES will be delayed at 100 degrees.

WES will be replaced by shuttle buses at 105 degrees.

For more information on how MAX lines may be effected by extreme heat, visit trimet.org/hotweather.