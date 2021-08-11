Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

TriMet again offering free rides to cooling centers for those who can't afford fares

Posted by 
Portland Report
Portland Report
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YI719_0bOz8FNN00
(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) As another heat wave hits parts of Oregon starting Wednesday, TriMet is again offering free rides to cooling centers for anyone who cannot afford the fare, KGW reports.

TriMet has dropped the 100-degree caveat it had previously instated during the state’s last Excessive Heat Warning. Now anyone who cannot afford a fare on public transit is able to get a free ride through the weekend starting Wednesday.

Due to high temperatures, there may be delays or reduced speeds on TriMet MAX lines. Riders are encouraged to check trimet.org/alerts before traveling and plan for extra time.

Through Wednesday:

  • MAX Orange and Green lines may be delayed once temperatures climb over 90 degrees.
  • All MAX lines will be delayed at 100 degrees.
  • WES will be delayed at 100 degrees.
  • WES will be replaced by shuttle buses at 105 degrees.

Thursday through at least Sunday:

  • All MAX lines will reduce speeds by 10 mph in higher speed areas when temperatures reach 90 degrees. Expect about 15-minute delays.
  • All MAX lines will reduce speeds to no more than 35 mph when temperatures reach 100 degrees. Expect up to 30-minute delays.
  • WES will be delayed at 100 degrees.
  • WES will be replaced by shuttle buses at 105 degrees.

For more information on how MAX lines may be effected by extreme heat, visit trimet.org/hotweather.

Comments / 0

Portland Report

Portland Report

Portland, OR
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
625K+
Views
ABOUT

With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Green, OR
Portland, OR
Traffic
Local
Oregon Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Rides#Fares#Excessive Heat Warning#Ap Photo#Kgw#Trimet Max#Wes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Posted by
Portland Report

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.71 in the greater Portland area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Portland area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.28, at Astro at 4027 Se Cesar Chavez Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.99, listed at Chevron at 4719 Ne Sandy Blvd.

Comments / 0

Community Policy