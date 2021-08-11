Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morris, Sussex, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 19:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to large hail and damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Morris; Sussex; Warren The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Morris County in northern New Jersey Southeastern Sussex County in northwestern New Jersey Central Warren County in northwestern New Jersey * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 704 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Budd Lake, or 14 miles south of Newton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Morristown, Dover, Madison, Hopatcong, Florham Park, East Hanover, Lincoln Park, Kinnelon, Hackettstown, Boonton, Butler, Wharton, Washington, Rockaway, Morris Plains, Mount Arlington, Mendham, Mountain Lakes, Stanhope and Riverdale. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 12 and 48. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 31 and 54. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH