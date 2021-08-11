Cancel
Iowa County, WI

Tornado Warning issued for Iowa by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 18:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Iowa The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southern Iowa County in south central Wisconsin * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 603 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Mineral Point, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Dodgeville, Mineral Point, Barneveld, Ridgeway, Linden, Waldwick, Cobb, Hollandale, Blue Mound St Park, London, Jonesdale and Edmund. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

#Tornado Warning#Extreme Weather
