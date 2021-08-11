Cancel
Antrim County, MI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Antrim, Kalkaska by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 16:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Antrim; Kalkaska A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN ANTRIM AND NORTHERN KALKASKA COUNTIES At 706 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Darragh, or near Kalkaska, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Antrim and northern Kalkaska Counties, including the following locations... Blue Lake Township. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

