Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rush County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Rush by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 15:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Rush A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Rush and southeastern Ellis Counties through 630 PM CDT At 606 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm very near Bison, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Bison around 610 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Otis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bison, KS
City
Otis, KS
County
Rush County, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Nickel#Wind Gust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Alleghany County, NCweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Alleghany, Wilkes by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 13:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Alleghany; Wilkes The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Alleghany County in northwestern North Carolina Northeastern Wilkes County in northwestern North Carolina * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 147 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Traphill, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. This storm has had a history of producing tornadoes across Wilkes and Yadkin counties during the past hour. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Sparta Traphill Ennice Roaring Gap Stone Mountain State Park Glade Valley and Barrett. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Glades County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 09:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. Target Area: Glades; Hendry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Hendry and southwestern Glades Counties through 300 PM EDT At 208 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a funnel cloud near Moore Haven, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds, winds in excess of 30 mph, and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Labelle, Moore Haven, Lakeport, Palmdale, Port La Belle, Felda, Devils Garden, Ortona, Keri and Lake Hicpochee. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Alleghany County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Surry, Wilkes, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 15:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM EDT for north central and northwestern North Carolina...and southwestern Virginia. Target Area: Alleghany; Surry; Wilkes; Yadkin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Alleghany, southwestern Surry, northeastern Wilkes and central Yadkin Counties in northwestern North Carolina through 1145 PM EDT At 1114 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Traphill to near Buck Shoals. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Elkin Fairview Yadkinville Jonesville Dobson Boonville and East Bend. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Alleghany County, NCweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 15:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Surry; Watauga; Wilkes FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of North Carolina and southwest Virginia, including the following areas, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Ashe, Surry, Watauga and Wilkes. In southwest Virginia, Bland, Carroll, Floyd, Grayson, Patrick, Smyth, Tazewell and Wythe. * Through Wednesday morning. * Rainfall amounts of 3 to as much 6 inches of rain are expected to occur today into early Wednesday. Locally higher amounts are possible. * This very heavy rainfall may push many streams and creeks out of their banks, resulting in flooded roads. Mudslides may develop along steeply sloped terrain.
Garfield County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Utah by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 16:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: South Central Utah A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Kane County through 1030 PM MDT At 954 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kanab, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Accumulating hail can be expected along US 89 east of Kanab. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Kane County. This includes US Route 89 between mile markers 45 and 61. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Macon County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Macon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 14:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Macon The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has extended the * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Macon County in western North Carolina South Central Swain County in western North Carolina * Until 900 AM EDT Wednesday. * At 138 AM EDT, Heavy rainfall has ended across Swain and Macon counties following storm-total rainfall amounts of 3-5 inches across the area. However, excessive runoff has caused significant rises along area streams. While smaller streams have crested and are receding, the flood waters are now working through the Little Tennessee and lower Nantahala rivers. The Little Tennessee and Nantahala rivers will remain slightly above bankfull levels through Wednesday morning, causing nuisance flooding of low-lying areas, including farmland, parks and greenways, campgrounds, boat-access areas, and outfitter launches. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Luada, Burningtown, Wesser, Almond, Cowee and Nantahala.
Twiggs County, GAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Twiggs, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 03:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Twiggs; Wilkinson A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL WILKINSON AND NORTHEASTERN TWIGGS COUNTIES At 551 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over District Path, or over Jeffersonville, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Jeffersonville and Myricks Mill. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Environmentweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Okanogan Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 16:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Okanogan Valley WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON Winds will continue to be gusty through the early evening hours, but expected to remain below advisory criteria. Winds will then decrease through late evening and overnight.
Duval County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal St. Johns, Inland St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 09:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal St. Johns; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central St. Johns and southeastern Duval Counties through 400 PM EDT At 320 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from Fruit Cove to near Picolata. Nearby colliding boundaries may enhance storms. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Unf, Fruit Cove, Ponte Vedra Beach, Neptune Beach, World Golf Village, Sawgrass, Baymeadows, Nocatee, Durbin and Craig Field. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
Alleghany County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Surry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 15:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM EDT for north central and northwestern North Carolina...and southwestern Virginia. Target Area: Alleghany; Surry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Alleghany and northwestern Surry Counties in northwestern North Carolina, southwestern Carroll and southeastern Grayson Counties in southwestern Virginia and the City of Galax through 1215 AM EDT At 1138 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Roaring Gap, or near Mountain Park, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Galax Fries Fancy Gap Ennice Roaring Gap Lambsburg and Low Gap. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Alleghany County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 15:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM EDT for north central and northwestern North Carolina...and southwestern Virginia. Target Area: Alleghany A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Alleghany and northwestern Surry Counties in northwestern North Carolina, southwestern Carroll and southeastern Grayson Counties in southwestern Virginia and the City of Galax through 1215 AM EDT At 1138 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Roaring Gap, or near Mountain Park, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Galax Fries Fancy Gap Ennice Roaring Gap Lambsburg and Low Gap. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Millard County, UTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Millard by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 18:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Millard A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MILLARD COUNTY At 652 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of Kanosh, or 21 miles southwest of Fillmore, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kanosh and Hatton. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 140 and 156. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Teton County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson Hole, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 11:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jackson Hole; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Teton County through 1100 PM MDT At 1027 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Buffalo Valley Ranch, or 7 miles southeast of Moran Junction, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Brief heavy rain, small hail and some lightning. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Jackson Hole and northeastern Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains Counties, including the following locations... Hatchet Campground and Buffalo Ranger Station. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Surry County, NCweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Surry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 00:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Surry A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SURRY COUNTY At 1228 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Dobson, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Mount Airy Flat Rock Dobson Pine Ridge White Plains and Toast. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Surry County, NCweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Surry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 00:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Surry A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM EDT FOR EASTERN SURRY COUNTY At 1218 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Fairview, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Mount Airy Fairview Flat Rock Dobson Bottom Pine Ridge and Toast. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Carroll County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 15:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM EDT for north central and northwestern North Carolina...and southwestern Virginia. Target Area: Carroll A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Surry and south central Carroll Counties through 1245 AM EDT At 1222 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lambsburg, or near Bottom, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hillsville Fancy Gap Gladesboro Woodlawn Lambsburg and Pipers Gap. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
White Pine County, NVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for White Pine County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 21:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: White Pine County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central White Pine County through 1100 PM PDT At 1026 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles southeast of McGill, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central White Pine County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Surry County, NCweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Surry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 00:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Surry A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL SURRY AND SOUTH CENTRAL CARROLL COUNTIES At 1226 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Lambsburg, or near Bottom, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Hillsville Fancy Gap Woodlawn Lambsburg and Pipers Gap. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Carroll County, VAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 00:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CARROLL COUNTY At 1233 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lambsburg, or near Cana, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Hillsville Fancy Gap Woodlawn Lambsburg and Pipers Gap. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy