AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - On Aug. 17, Augusta-Richmond County commissioners will vote on whether or not to use $1.5 million of the federal American Rescue Plan funds to pay for vaccination incentives. FOX54 spoke with several Augustans to get their opinion on the incentive. The money will be for 10,000 vaccinations, with each person receiving $100 for full dosage. FOX54 went downtown Augusta and asked a few people to share their thoughts on the idea.