More than 1.5 million children lost a primary or secondary caregiver due to COVID-19 pandemic

wnctimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNIH -- Press Release More than 1.5 million children lost a primary or secondary caregiver due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 1.5 million children around the world are estimated to have lost at least one parent, custodial grandparent, or grandparent who lived with them due to death related to COVID-19 during the first 14 months of the pandemic, according to a study published today in The Lancet. The study highlights orphanhood as an urgent and overlooked consequence of the pandemic and emphasizes that providing evidence-based psychosocial and economic support to children who have lost a caregiver must be a key part of responding to the pandemic.

