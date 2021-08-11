Dead & Company issue own COVID-19 protocols for upcoming tour

Dead and Company has announced COVID-19 protocols for its upcoming concert tour. The popular Grateful Dead offshoot — featuring vocalist-guitarists John Mayer and Bob Weir, percussionists Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, bassist Oteil Burbridge and keyboardist Jeff Chimenti — will require ticket holders to "provide proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48-hours prior to entry, except where prohibited by law," according to a news release sent out today (Aug. 11). "Requiring vaccinations & testing is one of the best ways to protect the health and safety of our band, crew, and fans," the news release says. "There are no exceptions to these policies." Dead & Co. are the one of the first touring acts — and most likely the biggest band to date — to issue its own COVID-19 protocol for attendees. Thus far, it's been mostly promoters and venue operators who have been making these kinds of calls. The first part of the protocol is in line with what we've seen at a number of concert venues, with people being allowed to show either proof of vaccination or negative COVID test in order to enter the shows. But Dead & Co. then take it one step further, physically separating some fans — those with tickets in the general admission "pit" areas — based on whether or not they've been vaccinated. "Fans who have already purchased GA Pit tickets will all be required to show proof of their completed COVID-19 vaccination to receive a wristband to access the GA Pit area," according to the news release. "If a GA Pit ticket holder does not have proper documentation, they will be relocated to an alternate 'non-pit' seating area. Negative testing is not an available option for pit entry." And the young ones — under the age of 12 — will be allowed in (with conditions), but not in the GA area. "Children under the age of 12 may attend the concert if they provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the show. No pit access for children under 12 or anyone without proof of vaccination," according to the news release. The band does not currently have any concert dates scheduled in the Bay Area, but it does have four shows set in Southern California — Oct. 27 at North Island Credit Union in San Diego and Oct. 29-31 at the Hollywood Bowl. The above mentioned COVID protocols are in effect for the following shows: Mon-Aug-16Raleigh, NCCoastal Credit Union Music ParkWed-Aug-18Bristow, VAJiffy Lube LiveMon-Aug-23Bethel, NYBethel Woods Center for the ArtsWed-Aug-25Darien, NYDarien Lake AmphitheaterFri-Aug-27Saratoga Springs, NYSaratoga Performing Arts CenterThu-Sep-02Mansfield, MAXfinity CenterFri-Sep-03Mansfield, MAXfinity CenterSun-Sep-05Hartford, CTThe Xfinity TheatreTue-Sep-07Cuyahoga Falls, OHBlossom Music CenterFri-Sep-10Clarkston, MIDTE Energy Music TheatreSat-Sep-11Cincinnati, OHRiverbend Music CenterMon-Sep-13Maryland Heights, MOHollywood Casino Amphitheatre STLWed-Sep-15Noblesville, INRuoff Music CenterMon-Oct-11Charlotte, NCPNC Music PavilionTue-Oct-12Atlanta, GACellairis Amphitheatre at LakewoodThu-Oct-14Dallas, TXDos Equis PavilionFri-Oct-22Greenwood Village, COFiddler's Green AmphitheaterSat-Oct-23Greenwood Village, COFiddler's Green AmphitheaterMon-Oct-25Phoenix, AZAk-Chin PavilionWed-Oct-27San Diego, CANorth Island Credit UnionAmphitheatreFri-Oct-29Los Angeles, CAHollywood BowlSat-Oct-30Los Angeles, CAHollywood BowlSun-Oct-31Los Angeles, CAHollywood Bowl New COVID-19 protocols will be announced shortly for the following dates: Fri-Aug-20New York, NYCiti FieldSat-Aug-21Philadelphia, PACitizens Bank ParkSat-Aug-28Hershey, PAHersheypark StadiumFri-Sep-17Chicago, ILWrigley FieldSat-Sep-18Chicago, ILWrigley FieldWed-Oct-06West Palm Beach, FLiTHINK Financial AmphitheatreThu-Oct-07Tampa, FLMIDFLORIDA Credit Union AmphitheatreFri-Oct-15Woodlands, TXCynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman.