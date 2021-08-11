North Dakota Petroleum Council responds to Biden Administration call for increased production by OPEC+
(Bismarck, ND) - The North Dakota Petroleum Council, representing more than 600 companies in the oil and gas industry, has fought back following the White House's statement today, which calls for OPEC+ to increase their production. Ron Ness, North Dakota Petroleum Council President, in a statement, criticized the Biden Administration, saying Biden "has been using every tool available to hamstring our domestic oil and gas industry."www.am1100theflag.com
