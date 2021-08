If you have marveled at the amphibious cars in spy movies and wondered when that would become a reality, you are surely not alone. The idea of a perfect car that flips into a water mode has enthralled innovators and enthusiasts alike for a long time, and we are not talking about a Tesla here. However, an experienced sailor will tell you that there is greater utility in a boat being able to tread the land than the other way around. A French company, Iguana has addressed this issue in a way that does not involve wheels.