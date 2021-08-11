Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook launches new Child Safety Hub

By Dani Birzer
FOX21News.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Facebook is launching its brand-new Child Safety Hub in order to support families trying to protecting their children who are utilizing the internet. This new hub incorporation is due in part to the large numbers of young children having to engage on the Internet during the COVID-19...

www.fox21news.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Safety#Online Safety#The Child Safety Hub#Get Digital Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
AdvocacyFox News

Family launches foundation for ridesharing safety

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Cell Phonestechaeris.com

Apple press release announces new child safety measures built into iOS

Literally 30-minutes ago, we published a story regarding Apple, child abuse, and potential new scanning software coming to US-based iPhones. Now, Apple has issued a press release outlining steps around child safety in the iOS ecosystem. Estimated reading time: 2 minutes. The press release title is “Expanded Protections for Children”...
Cell PhonesTechCrunch

This Week in Apps: In-app events hit the App Store, TikTok tries Stories, Apple reveals new child safety plan

The app industry continues to grow, with a record 218 billion downloads and $143 billion in global consumer spend in 2020. Consumers last year also spent 3.5 trillion minutes using apps on Android devices alone. And in the U.S., app usage surged ahead of the time spent watching live TV. Currently, the average American watches 3.7 hours of live TV per day, but now spends four hours per day on their mobile devices.
Tulsa, OKKTUL

New coalition launched to promote COVID safety precautions

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — If you're looking for a good board game, it's hard to top Shuffles Board Game Café. But when it comes to COVID, owner Eric Fransen isn't playing around. "It basically was born of frustration," he said. "It" being the Tulsa Restaurant Health Safety Coalition, and the...
Internettechxplore.com

New child safety features for Google, YouTube

Google on Tuesday unveiled a series of online safety measures for children including a private setting for videos uploaded by teens and safeguard for ads shown to users under 18. The new features, which come amid heightened concerns about online child exploitation and safety at a time of growing internet...
Behind Viral Videossiliconangle.com

TikTok becomes next social media company to introduce new child safety features

ByteDance Ltd.-owned TikTok today announced some changes regarding safety for teens, following other social media companies that have recently done the same. This comes as new regulations from the U.K. under the “Age Appropriate Design Code” will come into effect next month. It’s likely other countries will soon follow suit, while in the U.S. politicians have for some time now aired their concern about the safety of such apps for kids.
Tampa, FLPosted by
FloridaDaily

University of Tampa Launches New App to Ensure More Campus Safety

The University of Tampa (UT) announced this week that it has implemented the Spartan SOS campus safety app to further bolster the safety and security of the campus community. The Spartan SOS app, developed by 911Cellular, seamlessly connects the UT community with the Department of Campus Safety. Those who download Spartan SOS can call for help without having to remember Campus Safety phone numbers. They can even do so without unlocking their smartphone with the emergency button widget.
Internettheridgewoodblog.net

A Few Practices That Worked Well On Social Media

Channels for social media have always been available for quite some time. However, they seem to be maturing, becoming more difficult to expand on social media every day. It means that the only way to expand on social media is to do it more significantly than your competitors. And, believe it or not, it isn’t as difficult as you may imagine. Nowadays, social media remains to offer several prospects for business growth and numerous indisputable advantages. You can use your online presence to build yourself as a trusted advisor if your marketing strategy is successful. Social media is an excellent opportunity to experience your specialist knowledge and establish yourself as the go-to resource for the data your audience seeks. It is the most effective method.
Books & Literaturenwahomepage.com

Book Provides Tips for a Happy, Healthy Relationship with Social Media

“To click or not to click”… that is the question! Social media has a major impact on our lives. Watch as Dr. Brian Primack (Dean of the College of Education and Health Professions and the University of Arkansas) joins Good Day NWA with ways to have a happier, healthier relationship with social media. Plus, he talks about his new book “You Are What You Click” and when you will be able to get a copy.
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Launch of revised Magical Kenya Tourism and Travel Health and Safety Protocols for the "New Normal"

Tourism & Wildlife Cabinet Secretary, Hon. Najib Balala, has launched the revised Magical Kenya Tourism and Travel Health and Safety Protocols for the ‘New Normal’. “With the majority of people embracing the Covid-19 vaccines worldwide, we deem it important to issue a comprehensive Covid-19 vaccination policy and procedures for both guests and staff at all levels of establishments’ operations. That’s why today we are launching the reviewed protocols that were first issued in July 2020,” said CS Balala.
Rochester, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

New marketing campaign launched by health partners, FLX vaccine hub to boost vaccination rates

Causewave Community Partners, Common Ground Health and the Finger Lakes Vaccine Hub and Task Force partnered with local marketing firm Truth Collective to develop a campaign to increase vaccination rates and vaccine confidence in the Finger Lakes region. The new media campaign, called “You Deserve Answers,” features real people in our region asking real questions about the COVID vaccine and getting answers from local experts.
BusinessApple Insider

Apple employees express concern over new child safety tools

Apple employees are voicing concern over the company's new child safety features set to debut with iOS 15 this fall, with some saying the decision to roll out such tools could tarnish Apple's reputation as a bastion of user privacy. Pushback against Apple's newly announced child safety measures now includes...
TravelPosted by
Fatherly

39 States Qualify For CDC’s International “Do Not Travel” List

It’s no secret that we all want this pandemic to be over. But the reality is that it’s not, and signs are pointing to it getting worse again. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 39 states in the US qualify for its international “do not travel” list because there’s too much community spread of COVID. Here’s what you need to know.

Comments / 0

Community Policy