Our Water: Improvements to San Angelo Water plants

By Kayla Brown
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST) – According to the Water Plant Operations Manager, Tymn Combest, “Right now, some of San Angelo’s current water plant is 100 years old.”. To upgrade the water plant operations systems, some major improvements will be made with construction beginning in 2022. However, this plant does still work to clear our water of contaminants like giardia or cryptosporidium that may be found in the water sources. This is completed with a multi-step process.

