Francesco Molinari, the return after the injury
After missing the appointment with the Tokyo Games due to a back injury, Francesco Molinari is ready to return to play on the PGA Tour. The Turin player, replaced at the Olympics by Renato Paratore (who finished 27 / o), will participate in the Wyndham Championship, a tournament that will be played from 12 to 15 August in the United States in Greensboro, on the course of the Sedgefield Country Club, in North Carolina.www.tennisworldusa.org
