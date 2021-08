After a long offseason that saw a countless number of changes, the Auburn Tigers’ 2021 season is finally in sight. The Tigers hit an important offseason milestone on Thursday, when the team meets in preparation for its first practice of fall camp on Friday. All eyes are on the Tigers as they prepare for their first season under new head coach Bryan Harsin, and there’s numerous areas of intrigue around the team as it gears up for the season opener on Sept. 4.